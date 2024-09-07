COG Financial Director Increases Shareholding

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

COG Financial Services Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, indicating that director Cameron McCullagh has made on-market acquisitions of 201,341 ordinary shares at $1.00 each, through an indirect interest associated with Georgiana McCullagh, Spouse. The transactions, which did not occur during a closed period, have increased the director’s indirect holdings to 38,200,738 ordinary fully paid shares.

For further insights into AU:COG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.