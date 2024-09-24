COG Director Increases Share Holdings

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

COG Financial Services Limited has announced a change in director Stephen White’s interest, with an acquisition of 25,000 ordinary shares at an average price of $0.9095 per share, increasing his total holdings to 394,875 shares. This on-market purchase, as reported in a recent Change of Director’s Interest Notice, reflects a director’s growing stake in the company.

