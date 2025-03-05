Coforge Limited Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) just unveiled an update.

Coforge Limited announced its acquisition of Rythmos Inc. and TMLabs Pty Ltd through its subsidiaries, aiming to enhance its data and cloud engineering capabilities. The acquisitions are expected to bolster Coforge’s industry knowledge, particularly in the airlines sector, and are part of the company’s strategic focus on expanding its technological expertise. The Rythmos acquisition involves a cash transaction with an upfront payment of $30 million, and the completion is anticipated by March 31, 2025.

Coforge Limited operates in the IT and IT-enabled services industry, focusing on enhancing data practice and cloud engineering capabilities. The company aims to strengthen its market position by acquiring entities that add value to its core services, particularly in sectors like the airlines industry.

