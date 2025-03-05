Coforge Limited Announces Share Split and Strategic Acquisitions

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) has provided an update.

Coforge Limited’s Board of Directors has approved a sub-division of its equity shares, reducing the face value from Rs. 10 to Rs. 2, pending member approval. Additionally, Coforge is expanding its operations through acquisitions, with agreements to acquire Rythmos Inc. and TMLabs Pty Ltd, enhancing its market position and service offerings.

More about Coforge Limited

Coforge Limited operates in the technology services industry, providing IT solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering transformative digital solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in technology and innovation.

YTD Price Performance: -23.35%

Average Trading Volume: 12,487

Current Market Cap: 492.4B INR

For an in-depth examination of COFORGE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.