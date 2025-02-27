Coffee Day Enterprises Wins Appeal Against Insolvency Proceedings

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd ( (IN:COFFEEDAY) ) has shared an announcement.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd announced that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in Chennai has allowed the company’s appeal, overturning the previous Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal in Bangalore. This development is significant as it impacts the company’s operational continuity and market positioning, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the company’s financial stability.

More about Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd operates in the coffee industry, primarily focusing on coffee retailing and related services. The company is known for its chain of cafes and coffee products, catering to a broad market of coffee enthusiasts and consumers.

YTD Price Performance: -10.32%

Average Trading Volume: 196,488

Current Market Cap: 4.52B INR

