COFCO Joycome Navigates Market Challenges

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited reported a decrease in hog production by 35.3% and a reduction in meat import volumes by 9.1% for the first half of 2024, leading to a 21.4% drop in revenue compared to the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company saw a slight increase in brand revenue share and managed a profit after adjustments for biological assets’ fair value, reflecting a mixed financial performance amidst market shifts and strategic adjustments.

