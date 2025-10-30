Coelacanth Energy Expands Credit Facility and Advances Montney Drilling Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Coelacanth Energy, Inc. ( (TSE:CEI) ) is now available.

Coelacanth Energy Inc. has announced an increase in its bank credit facility from $52 million to $80 million, which will partially fund its fall drilling program. The company is currently drilling additional wells in the Lower Montney, with expectations of increased production by early 2026. Coelacanth’s strategic focus on developing its Montney resource is expected to boost its production to over 10,000 boe/d by February 2026, enhancing its market position and operational capacity.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CEI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CEI is a Neutral.

Coelacanth Energy, Inc. faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow, despite revenue growth. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Coelacanth Energy, Inc.

Coelacanth Energy Inc. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of natural gas and light oil. The company is actively engaged in the development of its Montney resource in northeast British Columbia, leveraging its significant land holdings to enhance production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 67,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$421M

