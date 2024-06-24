Codrus Minerals Director’s Holdings Update

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Limited has announced that its director Jamie Byrde has experienced a change in his interest in the company’s securities, with the expiration of 2,000,000 unlisted options on June 17, 2024. Following this change, Byrde’s interest in the company now consists of 753,571 ordinary shares and 225,000 listed options. The disclosure, mandated under listing rules, indicates no further trading of these securities during the closed period.

