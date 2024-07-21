Codrus Minerals Announces Board Reshuffle

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has announced a leadership shuffle, with Greg Bandy stepping up as Executive Chairman and Keith Coughlan joining as a Non-Executive Director. The changes follow the resignation of Shannan Bamforth as Managing Director, with the company expressing gratitude for his three-year tenure. Codrus aims to expand its project portfolio, which includes recently acquired Canadian Uranium Projects, under the new leadership.

