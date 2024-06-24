Codrus Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Limited has announced a change in their Director Shannan Bamforth’s interests, who has disposed of 2,000,000 unlisted options due to expiry. The director still maintains a direct interest with over 2.3 million ordinary shares and indirect ownership through Tavi Time Pty Ltd. This shift in shareholding composition could be of interest to investors monitoring director confidence and company performance.

