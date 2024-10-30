Codex Extends Deal Deadline with Renewable Firm TNE

Codex Acquisitions PLC (GB:CODX) has released an update.

Codex Acquisitions PLC has extended the deadline for its proposed acquisition of Technologies New Energy S.A., a Portuguese company specializing in renewable energy solutions, to December 31, 2024. This extension provides Codex more time to finalize the acquisition, which aligns with its strategy to expand in the clean and renewable energy sector. The collaboration with TNE is seen as a significant step in enhancing decarbonization efforts globally.

