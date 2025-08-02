Codere Online’s Earnings Call: Balancing Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Codere Online’s Earnings Call: Balancing Growth and Challenges

Codere Online’s Earnings Call: Balancing Growth and Challenges

Codere Online ((CDRO)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for Codere Online painted a balanced picture, reflecting both positive strides and notable challenges. The company demonstrated resilience by maintaining compliance with NASDAQ requirements, increasing its active customer base, and managing costs effectively. However, it also faced hurdles such as currency devaluation impacts and heightened competition in key markets.

Regained NASDAQ Compliance

Codere Online confirmed its compliance with all applicable NASDAQ listing requirements, following the filing of their 2023 and 2024 annual reports. This achievement eliminates any uncertainty regarding their status as a publicly traded company, providing reassurance to investors and stakeholders.

Increased Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) in Constant Currency

While the reported net gaming revenue remained flat at EUR 55 million, in constant currency terms, it would have shown a significant increase to nearly EUR 61 million, marking a 12% rise over the previous year. This highlights the underlying growth potential, despite currency fluctuations.

Growth in Active Customers and First-Time Depositors

The company saw a 7% increase in average monthly active customers and acquired 78,000 first-time depositors, also a 7% increase from the previous year. This growth in customer base is a positive indicator of Codere Online’s market penetration and appeal.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Codere Online reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.3 million, with the Spanish market contributing notably to this figure, showing a 5% increase over the prior year. This reflects effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Successful Cost Management

The company’s overall cost control efforts resulted in a EUR 1 million increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to Q2 2024. This demonstrates Codere Online’s commitment to maintaining financial discipline amid challenging market conditions.

Improved Cash Flow Position

Despite facing a negative foreign exchange impact, Codere Online generated over EUR 5 million in cash flow for the first half of 2025. This improvement in cash flow position underscores the company’s financial resilience.

Impact of Mexican Peso Devaluation

The devaluation of the Mexican peso by 19% had a significant negative impact, resulting in a EUR 5.7 million reduction in net gaming revenue. This highlights the vulnerability of the company’s financial performance to currency fluctuations.

Challenges in Colombia

The introduction of a value-added tax on player deposits in Colombia led to a EUR 1.6 million drop in net gaming revenue. This regulatory change poses a challenge to maintaining revenue levels in the region.

Competitive Pressures in Spain

In Spain, a more competitive landscape, marked by the reintroduction of welcome bonuses, resulted in flat net gaming revenue and a 3% decline in active customers. This indicates the need for strategic adjustments to maintain market share.

Lower Average Monthly Spend Per Active Customer

The average monthly spend per active customer decreased by 5%, primarily due to the weaker Mexican peso. This decline suggests a need for strategies to enhance customer spending.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Codere Online provided forward-looking guidance, anticipating net gaming revenue between EUR 220 million and EUR 230 million for the full year, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million. The company also highlighted the acquisition of 78,000 first-time depositors and a share repurchase initiative, indicating confidence in its growth prospects.

In summary, Codere Online’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment, with significant achievements in NASDAQ compliance and customer growth, countered by challenges from currency devaluation and competitive pressures. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests optimism for continued growth, despite the hurdles faced.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement