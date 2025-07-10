Codere Online to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Codere Online ( (CDRO) ) is now available.

On July 10, 2025, Codere Online announced its intention to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, 2025. The company plans to host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results and provide a business update. This announcement highlights Codere Online’s commitment to transparency and its strategic focus on maintaining its position as a leading player in the online gaming industry in Spain and Latin America.

Spark’s Take on CDRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDRO is a Neutral.

Codere Online’s overall score is driven by solid financial performance with strong revenue growth and cash flow. Technical analysis supports a positive trend, and the earnings call reflects a resilient outlook despite some challenges. The lack of valuation metrics and profitability margins slightly constrain the score.

More about Codere Online

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is a leading online gaming operator that offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and mobile applications. It operates primarily in Spain and Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. Codere Online is part of the Codere Group, a multinational entertainment and leisure company with a significant presence in the private gaming industry across Europe and Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 50,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $383.4M

