CodeLab Capital AS Raises NOK 14.4 Million in Private Placement

PatientSky Group AS ( (DE:P990) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CodeLab Capital AS has announced the allocation of 4,799,998 new shares in a private placement at NOK 3 per share, raising approximately NOK 14.4 million. The funds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Kuba Norge AS and for general corporate purposes, with the structure of the equity raise considered in the common interest of the company and its shareholders.

More about PatientSky Group AS

YTD Price Performance: -3.10%

Average Trading Volume: 36,424

Current Market Cap: NOK17.09M

