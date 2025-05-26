CodeLab Capital AS Announces Private Placement to Fund Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from PatientSky Group AS ( (DE:P990) ).

CodeLab Capital AS has announced a private placement of up to 5,000,000 new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of up to NOK 15,000,000. The funds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Kuba Norge AS and for general corporate purposes. The company has received pre-commitments for NOK 13.9 million and plans to carry out a share capital reduction to adjust the pricing of its shares. The private placement is conditional upon several corporate resolutions and regulatory registrations, and the company may consider a subsequent offering for existing shareholders.

More about PatientSky Group AS

YTD Price Performance: -3.10%

Average Trading Volume: 36,424

Current Market Cap: NOK17.09M

