Codeifai’s ConnectQR Nears 1000 Subscriber Milestone

Codeifai Limited’s ConnectQR is on the verge of reaching 1,000 subscribers, fueled by a strong 60% monthly growth and a significant contribution from its recent Canva integration. The platform’s expansion is further bolstered by new integrations with Meta Ads, Google Ads, and other digital tools, alongside the launch of a form builder feature that enhances data collection capabilities. These developments position ConnectQR for continued subscriber growth and improved marketing optimization for businesses.

