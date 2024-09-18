Codan Limited Ascends to S&P/ASX 200 Index

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.

S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that Virgin Money UK PLC will be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index as it is set to be acquired by Nationwide Building Society. Codan Limited will be taking its place in the index from September 26, 2024. This change reflects the dynamic nature of market indices and the ongoing adjustments to represent the evolving financial landscape.

