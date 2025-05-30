Coda Octopus Group Director Resignation Announced

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Coda Octopus Group ( (CODA) ).

On May 27, 2025, G. Tyler Runnels resigned from the Board of Directors of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. There were no disagreements between the company and Mr. Runnels.

The most recent analyst rating on (CODA) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coda Octopus Group stock, see the CODA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CODA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CODA is a Outperform.

Coda Octopus Group’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance, particularly in cash flow and profitability, despite challenges in revenue consistency and balance sheet stability. The technical analysis suggests potential short-term stability, while the earnings call reveals promising strategic initiatives. Valuation remains moderate, offering a reasonable entry point for investors considering the company’s growth prospects.

More about Coda Octopus Group

Average Trading Volume: 27,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $82.84M

