Coda Minerals Unveils Transformational Processing Breakthrough at Elizabeth Creek

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coda Minerals Ltd ( (AU:COD) ) has shared an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a significant breakthrough in the processing methodology for its Elizabeth Creek Copper-Silver Project, adopting a simplified whole-ore leach flowsheet. This change is expected to enhance copper and silver recoveries, reduce risks, and improve project economics, with a notable increase in life-of-mine production and a reduction in both capital and operating costs. The company has also successfully raised approximately $12.33 million, bolstering its financial position to fund ongoing and future work programs, including a comprehensive pre-feasibility study. This strategic shift and financial strengthening position Coda Minerals to advance its project development with a focus on copper and silver, while maintaining cobalt as a potential future opportunity.

More about Coda Minerals Ltd

Coda Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of copper and silver projects. Their main market focus is on the Elizabeth Creek Copper-Silver Project located in South Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 645,713

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$36.66M

Find detailed analytics on COD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue