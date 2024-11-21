Coda Minerals Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully carried by a poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of director Keith Jones and the approval of new options and fee shares for directors under the Employee Incentive Plan. This outcome indicates continued investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

