Cocoon Holdings Launches New Share Placement

Cocoon Holdings Limited announced a new share placement deal after market hours on August 23, 2024, intending to raise about HK$4.3 million in gross proceeds by issuing up to 14,158,848 new shares at HK$0.300 each. The placement, made through an agreement with SFGHK Limited, will fund investments and provide general working capital for the group. The placement price represents a discount from recent closing prices, and while the arrangement is subject to certain conditions, it does not require additional shareholder approval.

