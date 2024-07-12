coconala Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth

coconala Inc. (JP:4176) has released an update.

coconala Inc. has demonstrated a notable increase in their consolidated financial results for the nine months ending May 31, 2024, under Japanese GAAP, with sales rising by 26% to 4,228 million yen and profits attributable to owners of parent recovering from a loss to 240 million yen. The company’s financial position has also strengthened, with total assets increasing and a solid equity-to-asset ratio of 36.4%. No dividend payments have been scheduled, and there have been no revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecast.

