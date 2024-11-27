Coconala Inc. Issues New Shares for Director Incentives

coconala Inc. (JP:4176) has released an update.

Coconala Inc. has announced the issuance of 29,000 new shares as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at enhancing corporate value and aligning directors’ interests with shareholders. The shares are priced at 344 yen each, totaling approximately 9.98 million yen, and will be allotted to one director with specific transfer restrictions in place. This initiative reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership and promote long-term growth.

