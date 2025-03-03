Cochlear Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Cochlear Limited ( (AU:COH) ) has provided an announcement.

Cochlear Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Christine Frances McLoughlin acquiring an additional 200 shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a slight increase in McLoughlin’s indirect interest in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Cochlear’s market position and future prospects.

More about Cochlear Limited

Cochlear Limited operates in the medical device industry, specializing in implantable hearing solutions. The company is known for its cochlear implants and other hearing-related products, focusing on improving the quality of life for individuals with hearing loss.

YTD Price Performance: -2.08%

Average Trading Volume: 92

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.55B

For a thorough assessment of COH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.