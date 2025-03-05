Cochlear Limited Announces Cessation of 33,000 Securities

Cochlear Limited ( (AU:COH) ) just unveiled an update.

Cochlear Limited announced the cessation of 33,000 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective February 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and could impact its share value and investor relations by potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

More about Cochlear Limited

Cochlear Limited operates in the medical device industry, specializing in implantable hearing solutions. The company is known for its cochlear implants and other hearing devices, focusing on improving the quality of life for individuals with hearing loss.

YTD Price Performance: -2.08%

Average Trading Volume: 92

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.55B

For detailed information about COH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.