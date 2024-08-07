Coca-Cola HBC Reports Strong Mid-Year Financials

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG reported robust financial results for the first half of 2024, with a significant 13.6% increase in organic revenue and strategic growth across Sparkling, Energy, and Coffee categories. The company saw volume growth and has upgraded its full-year guidance due to strong performance, despite facing foreign exchange challenges and macroeconomic uncertainties. The company’s commitment to sustainability and strategic collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company also played a key role in its positive performance.

