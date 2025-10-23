Coca-Cola HBC Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coca Cola HBC ( (GB:CCH) ) has shared an announcement.

Coca-Cola HBC AG announced that Stavros Pantzaris, a director of the company, purchased 3,000 ordinary shares at a price of 39.96 EUR each, totaling 119,880 EUR. This transaction was conducted on October 22, 2025, and is reported in compliance with the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, reflecting transparency in managerial dealings and potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCH) stock is a Buy with a £45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coca Cola HBC stock, see the GB:CCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCH is a Outperform.

Coca Cola HBC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are the primary drivers of the stock score. While technical indicators are neutral, the company’s strategic growth initiatives and market share gains provide confidence in its future prospects. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, supporting a solid overall score.

More about Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company, operating in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. It produces and distributes a wide range of beverages, including sparkling drinks, juices, and water, across multiple markets in Europe and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 650,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £12.74B

