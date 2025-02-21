Coca-Cola FEMSA Reports Strong Q4 2024 Growth and Digital Advancements

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV ( (KOF) ).

On February 21, 2025, Coca-Cola FEMSA reported its fourth quarter 2024 results, highlighting a 14.3% increase in revenue and a 25% growth in operating income. The company also announced significant digital advancements, such as the Juntos+ platform reaching over 1.3 million users and the introduction of the Juntos+ Advisor tool in Brazil. These developments, alongside record CAPEX investments, are expected to strengthen Coca-Cola FEMSA’s operations and market positioning, particularly in the growing Latin American beverage industry.

More about Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company is involved in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products across Latin America. It leverages digital tools and advanced AI capabilities to enhance customer engagement and expand its market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 9.25%

Average Trading Volume: 167,221

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.45B

