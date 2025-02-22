Coca-Cola FEMSA Posts Strong 4Q24 Financial Results

Coca Cola Femsa S.a.b. De C.v. ( (KOF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coca Cola Femsa S.a.b. De C.v. presented to its investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the world’s largest franchise bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products, operating in the beverage industry with a vast portfolio of beverages across Latin America. The company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by significant revenue, operating income, and net income growth. Coca-Cola FEMSA experienced a 14.3% revenue increase and a 25% rise in operating income for the fourth quarter, with notable contributions from its South America operations. Earnings per share for the quarter were Ps. 0.43. Throughout 2024, the company achieved a 14.2% revenue growth, driven by a 4.4% volume increase and strategic revenue management initiatives. Operating income grew by 17.4%, while net income attributable to equity holders rose by 21.5%. The company also made strides in sustainability, improving its ratings in various indices and achieving a water efficiency rate of 1.36 liters per liter of beverage produced. Looking ahead, Coca-Cola FEMSA remains optimistic, focusing on innovation and expansion within a dynamic beverage industry, aiming to capture growth opportunities and generate value for stakeholders.