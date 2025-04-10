Coca-Cola FEMSA Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV ( (KOF) ) has shared an update.

On April 9, 2025, Coca-Cola FEMSA announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing, which includes audited financial statements, is accessible on the company’s website, and shareholders can request a hard copy. This report filing is a crucial step in maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting investor confidence and the company’s market positioning.

Spark’s Take on KOF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KOF is a Outperform.

Coca Cola Femsa’s strong financial performance, marked by revenue growth and operational efficiency, is a significant strength. Technical indicators support a positive stock trend, while the valuation offers a reasonable P/E ratio and an attractive dividend yield. The absence of recent earnings call data or corporate events leaves the analysis focused on available financial and market data.

To see Spark’s full report on KOF stock, click here.

More about Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume, producing and distributing beverages of The Coca-Cola Company. The company serves over 276 million consumers with a diverse portfolio, operating 56 manufacturing plants and 256 distribution centers across territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, Argentina, and several other countries. Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to creating economic, social, and environmental value and is recognized in various sustainability indices.

YTD Price Performance: 22.16%

Average Trading Volume: 201,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.98B

See more data about KOF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue