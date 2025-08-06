Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Reports Solid H1 2025 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has issued an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners reported a solid performance for the first half of 2025, with a reaffirmation of its full-year profit and cash guidance. The company experienced growth in revenue per unit case and maintained strong market positions despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment. In Europe, favorable weather and strategic initiatives led to volume growth, while the APS region saw mixed results due to a weaker consumer backdrop in Indonesia. The company’s focus on productivity and technology investments, including AI, supports its mid-term growth objectives and shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company operates across 31 markets, including Europe, Australia, the Pacific, and Southeast Asia, and is known for its strong brand partnerships and customer relationships.

Find detailed analytics on CCEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue