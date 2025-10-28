Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives Engage in Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has issued an announcement.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc announced transactions involving the acquisition and sale of ordinary shares by two of its executives, Ana Callol and Jose Antonio Echeverria, under the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP). Both executives acquired shares from the Employee Benefit Trust and subsequently sold a portion to cover tax liabilities. These transactions reflect the company’s ongoing employee incentive programs and may impact the company’s shareholding structure and financial disclosures.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production, distribution, and marketing of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company is a leading bottler for Coca-Cola products, serving a diverse market across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See more insights into CCEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue