Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Share Acquisitions by Key Executives

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by several key managerial personnel under the UK Share Plan. These transactions, which involve the Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel, Chief Information Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and regional General Managers, were conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This move is part of the company’s ongoing employee incentive schemes and may impact the stakeholders by aligning the interests of the management with those of shareholders, enhancing corporate governance and transparency.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that operates as a bottling partner for Coca-Cola products. The company is involved in producing, distributing, and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

YTD Price Performance: 15.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,377,605

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $34.39B

