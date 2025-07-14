Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 53,759 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s financial strength and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that produces, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. It serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries. The company combines multinational scale with local expertise and is listed on major stock exchanges, including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange.

