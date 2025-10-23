Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) is now available.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 70,994 ordinary shares on US trading venues as part of its share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates its financial strength and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that manufactures, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries, leveraging its multinational scale and local expertise. It is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, and the Spanish Stock Exchanges, under the symbol CCEP.

For an in-depth examination of CCEP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue