Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

The latest announcement is out from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 72,112 ordinary shares from US trading venues as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company, known for producing, distributing, and selling popular beverage brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries, leveraging its multinational scale and local expertise. It is listed on several major stock exchanges, including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, the London Stock Exchange, and the Spanish Stock Exchanges.

