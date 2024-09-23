Cobre Limited Eyes Growth with BHP Joint Venture

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has announced an exclusive negotiation for a joint venture with BHP Group Ltd to explore for copper-silver deposits in Botswana, boosting its potential to discover Tier 1 deposits through BHP’s expertise and funding. The deal, which will retain Cobre’s full ownership of its other copper projects, is conditional upon due diligence and formal agreement. CEO Adam Wooldridge highlights the transaction as pivotal for Cobre’s growth and the fully funded exploration programs it will enable.

For further insights into AU:CBE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.