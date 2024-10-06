Cobre Limited Discovers High-Grade Quartz in Australia

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has unveiled a promising new exploration target for High Purity Quartz (HPQ) at its Perrinvale Project in Western Australia, with an estimated range of 5.1 to 28.3 million tonnes at exceptionally high purity levels suitable for silicon smelting. This discovery is part of an ongoing exploration program, which has identified multiple quartz units with very high-grade silicon dioxide, suggesting the potential for production of high-value ultra-high purity products. The company is now moving forward with additional test work to further assess the quartz’s quality and the project’s economic viability.

For further insights into AU:CBE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.