Cobra Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Boland Project

Cobra Resources Plc ( (GB:COBR) ) just unveiled an update.

Cobra Resources has announced promising results from its Sonic Core drilling program at the Boland Project, revealing thick intersections of in situ recoverable mineralization that exceed expectations. The drilling has identified high-grade zones of dysprosium and terbium, positioning the project to overcome cost challenges faced by other rare earth mines. The company plans to expand its drilling program to incorporate new tenements, significantly increasing the project’s scale and advancing towards a maiden mineral resource estimate. These developments could enhance Cobra’s industry positioning by providing a competitive source of rare earth elements with high environmental stewardship.

Cobra Resources PLC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a potentially world-class ionic Rare Earth Element (REE) discovery at its Boland Project in South Australia. The company aims to provide a cost-competitive source of dysprosium and terbium using the in situ recovery method, which is commonly used for uranium extraction.

