Cobra Resources Sells Wudinna Gold Assets to Advance Rare Earth Project

Cobra Resources Plc ( (GB:COBR) ) has issued an update.

Cobra Resources PLC announced that its shareholders have approved the sale of the Wudinna Gold Assets to Barton Gold Holdings Ltd for cash payments and Barton Gold stock worth up to A$15 million. This strategic move allows Cobra to leverage current gold prices to further develop its Boland Heavy Rare Earth Project while maintaining an indirect interest in the gold assets through Barton Gold, potentially enhancing its market position and offering value to its stakeholders.

Cobra Resources PLC is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on a potentially world-class ionic Rare Earth Element (REE) discovery at its Boland Project in South Australia. The company is strategically positioned in the industry with its unique and scalable Boland discovery, which features high grades of valuable heavy and magnet rare earths. Cobra’s operations are supported by innovative in-situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which are cost-effective and minimally invasive, drawing on successful precedents in similar geological systems for uranium recovery in South Australia.

