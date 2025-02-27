Cobalt Blue Secures Funding to Advance Kwinana Refinery Project

An update from Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:COB) ) is now available.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited has secured a $700,000 advance through a short-term loan facility with Radium Capital, leveraging its expected Research and Development Tax Incentive refund for the 2025 financial year. This funding, alongside a recent $500,000 CMAI grant instalment, bolsters the company’s financial position to $2.94 million, aiding in the completion of the Kwinana Refinery Project’s production flowsheet.

More about Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the production and development of cobalt resources. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Kwinana Refinery Project, which is integral to its operations and market focus.

YTD Price Performance: -36.00%

Average Trading Volume: 27,501

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.31M

