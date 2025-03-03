Coast Entertainment Holdings Updates on Securities Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd ( (AU:CEH) ) just unveiled an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities. As of the latest notification, the company has bought back a total of 10,003,957 securities, including 422,683 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, which may impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -4.08%

Average Trading Volume: 473,488

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$202.9M

