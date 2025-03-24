Coast Entertainment Holdings Updates on Buy-Back Progress

An update from Ardent Leisure Group Ltd ( (AU:CEH) ) is now available.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of March 24, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 12,876,136 ordinary fully paid securities, with 532,455 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

