Coast Entertainment Holdings Updates on Buy-Back Program

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd ( (AU:CEH) ) has provided an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of March 3, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 9,581,274 ordinary fully paid securities, including 19,621 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -4.08%

Average Trading Volume: 478,316

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$202.9M

For detailed information about CEH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.