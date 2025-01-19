Coast Entertainment Holdings Reports Strong First Half FY25 Performance

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd ( (AU:CEH) ) has issued an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in performance for the first half of FY25, with a 10.8% rise in visitation and a 9.6% revenue increase compared to the previous period. The success was attributed to strategic promotional activities and the opening of the Rivertown precinct, despite ongoing economic challenges. The company also managed capital effectively, with a successful share buyback program and careful cash management, poised for further growth despite a challenging economic environment.

More about Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited operates within the theme parks and attractions industry, focusing on providing exceptional guest experiences primarily through its Dreamworld and SkyPoint properties in Australia. The company is committed to enhancing visitor engagement with thematic attractions and intergenerational experiences, positioning itself as a leader in the family entertainment and leisure market.

YTD Price Performance: -6.12%

Average Trading Volume: 357,766

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$198.6M

