Coast Entertainment Announces Board Changes

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited announces the retirement of long-serving US-based director Brad Richmond ahead of their AGM, praising his role in the company’s turnaround and recovery efforts. In conjunction with Richmond’s departure, the company welcomes Jemma Elder as a new independent Non-Executive Director, highlighting her extensive experience across various industries and her anticipated contribution to the Group’s growth and innovation, especially with the upcoming Rivertown precinct at Dreamworld.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.