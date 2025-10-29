Co-Diagnostics Announces $7M Securities Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Co-Diagnostics ( (CODX) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. announced a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors to issue and sell 12,002,272 shares of common stock and 725,000 pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering, expected to close on October 29, 2025, aims to raise approximately $7 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent, and the company has agreed to pay a cash fee and reimburse expenses related to the offering.

The most recent analyst rating on (CODX) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Co-Diagnostics stock, see the CODX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CODX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CODX is a Neutral.

Co-Diagnostics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, with significant revenue declines and profitability issues. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The earnings call provided some optimism with advancements in their platform, but financial challenges persist.

More about Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company based in Utah, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced diagnostic technologies. The company’s technologies are designed for detecting and analyzing nucleic acid molecules, such as DNA and RNA, and are used in various applications, including the Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform.

Average Trading Volume: 24,818,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.44M

