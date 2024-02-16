CNX Resources Prices Cash Tender for 2027 Notes

CNX Resources (CNX) has released an update.

CNX Resources Corporation has announced the pricing for its cash tender offer to purchase all of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due in 2027. This move is aimed at investors and market watchers who track corporate debt activities and refinancing strategies. The company’s announcement, while important for stakeholders, will not be considered as a formal filing under regulatory laws but is meant for informational purposes.

