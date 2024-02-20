CNX Resources Completes Tender Offer for Senior Notes

CNX Resources (CNX) has released an update.

CNX Resources Corporation has announced the successful completion of its cash tender offer for its 7.250% senior notes due in 2027. This move is of particular interest to investors and market watchers as it directly relates to the company’s debt management strategies. The announcement, made on February 19, 2024, is a significant development for stakeholders tracking the financial maneuverings of CNX Resources.

