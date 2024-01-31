CNX Resources Announces Executive Bonuses for 2023 Achievements

CNX Resources (CNX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 26th, 2024, CNX Resources Corporation’s Compensation Committee approved discretionary cash bonuses for executive officers, including Nicholas J. DeIuliis, Alan Shepard, and Ravi Srivastava, for their contributions to the company’s 2023 achievements. These achievements entailed operational efficiencies, increased free cash flow from new technologies, and leading environmental, social, and governance efforts. The bonuses are a substitute for the standard short-term incentive compensation and not an additional reward.

